(WSYM) — The numbers are alarming. One out of every 20 older adults in this country is robbed of thousands of dollars every year due to fraud, identity theft and scams.

But the good news is a metro Detroit man has made it his duty to protect them.

Andrea Isom tells us how he and his team of advocates are working to weed out the bad guys. The tool used to battle the predators, who see the more vulnerable population as easy prey, is called Older Adult Nest Egg.

On the website, there are dozens of resources on how to avoid being financially exploited, and if it does happen, there are resources on how to recover. The website is working for people in metro Detroit and beyond.

Visit the online resource center here.

