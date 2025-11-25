Man convicted following Ingham County deadly shooting

LANSING, Mich. — A man accused of killing another man in the spring of 2024 has been sentenced to spend decades behind bars.

According to Ingham County officials, Brian Blalock was sentenced on second-degree murder charges on Monday, November 25, in the death of Christopher Stipanuk.

Officials say that Stipanuk died on April 10, 2024.

Blalock was also sentenced on a separate attempted murder charge on January 10, 2024.

We’re told that Blalock will serve a minimum of 28 years.

The maximum for the homicide is 50 years, and the maximum for the attempt is 40 years.

Ingham County officials say that Blalock will potentially serve the minimum sentence.

Stipanuk was shot on the 400 block of North Sycamore Street and later died from his injuries.

