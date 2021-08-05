Man charged following police chase, barricade situation in Barry County

WOODLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man with a lengthy criminal history has been charged following a barricade situation at the Mobil gas station off East Broadway in Woodland Township.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office says Timothy Maloy Riddle is charged with assault, running from police and resisting and obstructing police. Riddle was released from prison in Nov. 2019 after serving time for murder.

According to the sheriff’s office, the prosecutor’s office will likely file additional charges on behalf of multiple police agencies in the coming weeks.

RELATED: Suspect in custody after being barricaded in gas station for hours

The incident began Wednesday evening, with Michigan State Police announcing early Thursday morning a suspect was in custody. They also say the gas station remains a crime scene.

MSP says it was a police chase that led to the standoff situation and shots were also fired out of a Barry County police cruiser at one point.

According to police, the suspect allowed people inside the gas station to leave during the standoff. The suspect was then lured out by police some time later.

Riddle has been convicted of a number of crimes over the past 30+ years.

In 1989 he was convicted of murder and sentenced to prison. He was released in Nov. 2019.

Riddle pleaded guilty to one count of retail fraud in September 2020. He also pleaded guilty to a felony count of larceny from a building in June 2021. In that case, he was sentenced to 59 days in jail and two years of probation.

On March 21, 2021, Riddle was arrested in Battle Creek for assault. According to online court documents, that case has not yet gone through the court system.

On Aug. 2 of this year Riddle pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay just $200 in fines and court costs.

