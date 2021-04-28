Watch
Man arrested in connection to shooting near CMU

Posted at 6:15 AM, Apr 28, 2021
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Isabella County Sheriffs Office announced the arrest of one Kenneth Thomas on a 10-count felony warrant for allegedly shooting two men in Union Township.

Authorities report that an investigation revealed Kenneth fired shots into a gathering, injuring two, at an apartment following a fight. The exchange occurred at an after-party in an apartment on Deerfield Road.

Kenneth and the other Detroit residents had no connection to the apartment complex or Central Michigan University and fled to Detroit shortly after the shooting, according to Isabella County Sheriffs.

