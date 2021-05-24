Watch
Man arrested after allegedly shooting son in Montcalm County

Posted at 7:09 AM, May 24, 2021
FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a 54-year-old Greenville man is in jail after allegedly shooting his son over the weekend.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at home along S. Grow Road in Fairplain Township in Montcalm County.

According to Michigan State Police, the 25 year-old was shot after a dispute with his father. Police say the suspect was barricaded for a short time inside the home before being taken into custody.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

