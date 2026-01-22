Man and child in critical condition after falling through a frozen pond in Clinton County

MAN AND CHILD FALL THROUGH ICE

A 50-year old man and a five-year-old girl are in critical condition after the pair were pulled out of a frozen pond in Clinton County.

Dispatchers received a call around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday about a man and child who fell through a pond on a private property in Westphalia Township.

The Westphalia Township Fire Department arrived and found the pair on a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) in the water and pulled the two out.

A sergeant with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox 47 News that the man and child were transported to the University of Michigan Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. He said both are from Portland and were listed in critical condition as of 9 p.m.

Investigators are expected to release more information Thursday morning. Westphalia Township Firefighters were assisted by Portland Police, DeWitt Township Police and Clinton Couny Sheriff's Office.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.