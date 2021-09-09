Macomb Twp. firefighter begins 140-mile fundraising trek to Grand Rapids

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A firefighter in Macomb Township will begin a four-day journey Thursday to raise awareness for fellow first responders battling cancer.

For the third straight year, firefighter Joe Warne will walk 140 miles suited up in his full gear.

The ambitious adventure involves walking from Macomb Township to Grand Rapids. But first, Warne will be honored with a parade to kick off the walk.

"It's very motivational to keep helping these firefighters because cancer is our number one killer," Warne said.

To prepare, Warne said he lost 30 pounds for the walk. Additionally, he started training in December, noting that he trained a lot harder this year in order to be in better shape.