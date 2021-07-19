Mackinac Bridge temporarily closed after bomb threat

MACKINAW CITY (WXYZ) — The Mackinac Bridge closed was closed for about 3 hours Sunday afternoon to all traffic because of a bomb threat, according to state police. The bridge reopened around 5 p.m. Sunday.
After not finding anything in an extensive search, authorities re-opened the Mackinac Bridge at around 5 p.m.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Just in: "Mackinac Bridge is CLOSED to all traffic due to an emergency incident. Please stay clear of the area! 07/18/21 14:28"#MackinacBridge #MackinacIsland— Mackinac Island (@mackinacisle) July 18, 2021