Watch
NewsState

Actions

Mackinac Bridge temporarily closed after bomb threat

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich. Oil transport company Enbridge says Wednesday, a gap has opened between a section of its Line 5 pipeline and the lake bottom in Michigan's Straits of Mackinac. Erosion has washed away sediments beneath the pipeline, opening a gap that exceeds the 75-foot limit set under a state easement. The company says it's awaiting government permits to install screw anchors for additional support in that spot and others along the underwater line. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Michigan State Police investigating illegal climbing incident at Mackinac Bridge
Posted at 9:03 PM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 21:03:53-04

MACKINAW CITY (WXYZ) — The Mackinac Bridge closed was closed for about 3 hours Sunday afternoon to all traffic because of a bomb threat, according to state police. The bridge reopened around 5 p.m. Sunday.

After not finding anything in an extensive search, authorities re-opened the Mackinac Bridge at around 5 p.m.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!