Lt. Gov. Gilchrist will not run for Senate, plans to work "right here at home"

WXMI — “I am not done," said the second-highest ranking elected official in Michigan.

On Sunday, Lt. Governor Gilchrist cleared the air amid rumors of a potential run for the 2024 Senate seat left open after Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who’s held the seat for over twenty years, announced her retirement.

“Serving our state in Washington, D.C, would be a great opportunity, but instead I will keep standing tall for Michigan, right here at home as Lieutenant Governor,” said Gilchrist.

In a tweet published on Sunday afternoon, Gilchrist called the position of Lieutenant Governor as his “life’s greatest honor,” besides the love of his family.

There is no place like Michigan to grow a family and build a future. I was born here, educated here and came back here to raise my family because I wanted my head, heart, and hands focused on a place and a community that I loved. — Garlin Gilchrist (@garlin) February 26, 2023

He talked about the work ahead of him and Governor Whitmer, only a few months after both he and the Democratic governor were elected for second terms in November. Their victories coincided with Democratic victories in both the state Senate and House of Representatives, meaning the blue party now has a trifecta in the state government.

“Voters gave us a second term to keep connecting Michiganders’ ambitions with more opportunities, to remove more barriers to the dreams we have for ourselves and our families,” said Gilchrist.

He and the Governor have their work cut out for them, he said, but he’s not done. In fact, he claims he’s inspired to do even more.

“I entered public service as a problem-solving executive to do these things and more, and I am not done,” he wrote. “There is nothing more fulfilling.”

He says he’s looking forward to welcoming the next US Senator to the work in Michigan.

His announcement comes days after US Representative John James, a Republican, announced his decision not to run for the open Senate seat. Meanwhile, other GOP candidates have not ruled out a Senate run, including former gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon and former US Congressman Peter Meijer.

On the Democratic side, the Associated Press reports that Reps. Elissa Slotkin and Debbie Dingell have been discussed as potential candidates.

