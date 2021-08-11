Local veteran and 9/11 first responder to walk 454 miles in honor of 20th anniversary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A veteran and 9/11 first responder will be walking 454 miles over 30 days in honor of those who died on 9/11 nearly 20 years ago.

Jesse Johnson-Brower is a member of the Army’s 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, the first to arrive after the American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon.

“What I saw while serving on 9/11 gave me eternal appreciation and respect for all who choose to wear the uniform,” said Johnson-Brower. “This walk is my way of honoring the unbelievable heroism shown by our first responders and service members. This will no doubt be an emotional – and physical – test, but the strength and courage shown by those who responded, gave their lives, and are still suffering from the attacks will bolster me.”

After seeing the attacks, Johnson-Brower founded the non-profit LifeGR to provide therapy and relationship coaching to military, veterans, and first responders. So far, LifeGr has served more than 3,000 service members.

“We are honored to serve as the departure point for Jesse’s ambitious undertaking,” said Lisa Carr, director of public safety and operations for the Airport Authority. “This day is engrained in the minds of all Americans – and holds a particular significance for those of us in the aviation industry. We commend Jesse as he pays tribute to the brave people who helped defend our country on that fateful day 20 years ago.”

More information can be found online.