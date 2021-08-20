Watch
NewsState

Actions

Local refugee agency says the federal grant for Afghan refugees is not enough, asks community for donations

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:06 AM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 07:06:27-04

LANSING, Mich. — In the coming days, Michigan will welcome in hundreds of Afghan refugees. And while the federal government does offer these families a one-time grant upon arrival, a local social service organization says that’s not enough, and is now calling on the community to step up and help.

“They are fearing for their life,” director of Samaritas, a Refugee service center, Mihaela Mitrofan said.

Taliban soldiers have been patrolling the streets with loaded machine guns in Afghanistan forcing families to flee and find a new place to call home.

RELATED: Michigan agency preps to receive Afghan refugees after Taliban takeover

“They ran away grabbing a stove, some flour, and plates," Mitrofan said. "They are just trying to survive somehow.”

In just a couple of days, the Detroit metro area and Grand Rapids will be a new homes for some families heading to the United States.

Mitrofan will work with families to house them.

“We look for rental properties," she said. "We have a plea out there to ask for suggestions for homes, condos, apartments.”

But there is a crucial financial need for donations when families arrive.

RELATED: Michigan agencies working out resources to offer help for Afghan refugees

The U.S. government offers a grant that's a little over $1,100 for families who are resettling, an amount Mitrofan says is not enough for families who are starting all over.

“Ideally we’d like to help them for the first 3 to 4—6 months even—just to help get them on their feet.”

For more information, visit the Samaritas website here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!