Local leaders react to SCOTUS ruling on Affordable Care Act

MICHIGAN — Local leaders in Michigan are reacting to the news that the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld the Affordable Care Act.

RELATED: Supreme Court upholds Affordable Care Act, keeping Obamacare in place

Rep. Bill Huizenga said repealing the ACA without a replacement would be "bad policy" and dangerous."

“There is no doubt that Congress must restore and reassert its Article I authority. However, repealing the 2002 AUMF without replacing it with a modernized approach that addresses the current threats facing our nation is not only naïve, it’s dangerous.”

Sen. Gary Peters commended the decision, saying the ACA is "critical" for providing "quality, affordable health care" and protecting individuals with pre-existing conditions.

“Today’s decision is critical for upholding access to quality, affordable health care and protecting those with pre-existing health conditions. We’ve simply come too far to go back to the days when insurance companies called the shots on health care for millions of Michiganders, and I’ll continue fighting to protect and build on the progress we’ve made.



“I look forward to continuing to work with the Biden Administration to reduce costs: whether it’s holding drug companies accountable – allowing Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug costs – or continuing to lower costs for Michiganders and folks across the country who purchase health insurance on their own.”

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan was also happy with the ruling.