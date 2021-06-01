Local dairy farm attempts to break world record

ALTO, Mich. — World Milk Day is a day to celebrate the agriculture of milk by putting a personal connection to your food. One West Michigan farm is doing just that while going after a world record.

Swisslane Farm’s Dairy Discovery team in Alto is trying to break a world record for serving thousands of glasses of milk in one hour. Dairy Discovery’s whole mission is to share the miracle of milk and by doing events like this they say it gives them the chance to share that food to farm connection with the community. Costa Rica holds the record, serving over 5,900 glasses of milk in 2019. Tuesday Dairy Discovery is hoping to serve 6,000 glasses over more from 10 to 11 o'clock this morning.

If you would like to help them hit their goal and learn some more about milk head out to their specialty shop at Swisslane Farm off of Fourth Street in Alto and ask for Miss Kelly she will have a glass of milk waiting for you from 10 to 11 this morning. For more information and to find out the grand total of glasses of milk served log on to dairydiscovery.org or their Facebook page.