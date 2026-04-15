LIVE UPDATES: Heavy rain and storms bring issues to mid-Michigan

MIDDLETON STORM DAMAGE: Workers at a Sunoco Gas Station in Middleton say they believe a tornado may have touched down on the property, knocking over the diesel side of the station.

FOX 47 News Strong storm system knocks over diesel pump area at gas station in Middleton

The station is located in the 5300 block of West Cleveland Road and M-57.

Neighborhood reporter Sarah Poulos is on scene and will have coverage and updates throughout the day.

MORNING WEATHER UPDATE: We will continue to track showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday with severe impacts possible. However, the severe potential does depend on when this second round of storms advances through our neighborhoods and whether we are able to destabilize efficiently in regards to the tornado threat. These storms also look to arrive late Wednesday evening and possibly last into the overnight hours.

Severe storm potential continues Wednesday across Mid-Michigan

INGHAM COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT PREPARED FOR MORE ISSUES:

Ingham County Emergency Management Manager Rob Dale is urging residents to avoid driving through flooded roadways as rainfall continues this week. Driving through water can cause serious damage to a vehicle, create a major inconvenience, or total the car entirely. Dale also warned that this week's rainfall could lead to basement flooding, which poses a severe fire hazard if the water reaches electrical systems. "If you see water in your basement, immediately shut the power off, and get out," Dale said.

WHY DOESN'T JACKSON NORMALLY SEE FLOODING?

A wet spring has created flooding issues in a lot of our neighborhoods, but we haven't done flooding stories in Jackson. Why is that?! Neighborhood reporter Matt Prysiazny talked with city leaders on why the neighborhood hasn't experienced those same problems.

"We make sure to do a lot of preventative maintenance on our infrastructure," Cristina Crouch said. "That’s the catch basins, that’s our gutter, by sweeping our streets two to three times a year to make sure nothing gets clogged as much as possible in the catch basins. And we’re also checking those catch basins two to three times a year as well. All of our city gutters and drains drain out to the grand river. So this is just a really great ecosystem we’ve created."

We want to hear from you! Are you seeing flooding issues in your home or neighborhood? Send pictures or videos in to our team at weather@fox47news.com.