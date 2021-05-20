Watch
NewsState

Actions

Ford unveils all-electric F-150 Lightning

items.[0].image.alt
WXYZ, 2021
Ford F-150 Lightning
Posted at 9:04 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 21:09:02-04

(WSYM) — Ford unveiled the all-electric F-150 Lightning at the company's world headquarters in Dearborn Wednesday night.

Ford said the truck brings innovation, technologies, and capabilities to the F-series. The world got a sneak peek at the truck yesterday when a camouflaged version was driven by President Joe Biden.

“Every so often, a new vehicle comes along that disrupts the status quo and changes the game, Model T, Mustang, Prius, Model 3. Now comes the F-150 Lightning,” Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said in a release. “America’s favorite vehicle for nearly half a century is going digital and fully electric. F-150 Lightning can power your home during an outage; it’s even quicker than the original F-150 Lightning performance truck; and it will constantly improve through over-the-air updates.”

Production of the truck will begin next spring at the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Senior Spotlight

Celebrate a 2021 High School Senior!