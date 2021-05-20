(WSYM) — Ford unveiled the all-electric F-150 Lightning at the company's world headquarters in Dearborn Wednesday night.

Ford said the truck brings innovation, technologies, and capabilities to the F-series. The world got a sneak peek at the truck yesterday when a camouflaged version was driven by President Joe Biden.

“Every so often, a new vehicle comes along that disrupts the status quo and changes the game, Model T, Mustang, Prius, Model 3. Now comes the F-150 Lightning,” Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said in a release. “America’s favorite vehicle for nearly half a century is going digital and fully electric. F-150 Lightning can power your home during an outage; it’s even quicker than the original F-150 Lightning performance truck; and it will constantly improve through over-the-air updates.”

Production of the truck will begin next spring at the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center.