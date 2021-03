MICHIGAN — Michigan officials will hold a news conference Monday morning to discuss the MI Reconnect program, which they say has received an outpouring of applications since it was first announced earlier this year.

The bipartisan plan will give any Michigander who is 25 or older the chance to get a tuition-free associate degree from a community college or skills certificate.

