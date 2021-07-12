Little Caesars launches new plant-based pepperoni pizza

(WSYM) — Little Caesars is launching its Planteroni pizza, featuring plant-based pepperoni, in Detroit beginning July 12.

The pizza chain says it "delivers an authentic, bold pepperoni taste. It’s crafted with fresh spices, including whole pieces of fennel, cracked black pepper, garlic and paprika. It’s also the first pepperoni alternative to be made with pea protein, rather than soy, and is non-GMO and made without artificial flavors."

"Planteroni™Pizzabrings the delicious flavor of America’s most popular pizza topping to plant-based eating, and you need to taste it to believe it,” said Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars, in a press release. "We want our customers to set aside their preconceived notions about plant-based meat because this product is really going to surprise them.”

Detroit stores will offer Planteroni™ Pizza for $8.49 and a Slices-N-Sticks product consisting of half Planteroni™ Pizza and half cheesy, buttery breadsticks for $8.