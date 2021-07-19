LIST: Concerts returning to metro Detroit after a year hiatus

(WSYM) — It's been nearly a year and a half since the concert industry was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As we move through the summer of 2021 and as a vaccine is available, concerts are returning to many metro Detroit venues.

One of the largest, DTE Energy Music Theatre, is hosting its first show on July 25 with Chicago.

As the concerts are near, we wanted to list many of the that are happening this year.

Here's the list of concerts in metro Detroit

July 21 – Kirk Whalum and Keiko Matsui – The Aretha

July 24 – Moodymann – The Aretha

July 25 – Chicago and their Greatest Hits – DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 28 – Gerald Albright and Kim Waters – The Aretha

July 29 – The Black Crowes – DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 30 – The 80's Mixtape – The Aretha

Aug. 1 – James Taylor & Jackson Browne – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 4 – PJ Morton – The Aretha

Aug. 6 – SWV + Next & Donnell Jones – The Aretha

Aug. 6-7 – Chris Stapleton – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 7 – 3 Doors Down – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Aug. 7 – Tercia De Ases – The Masonic Temple

Aug. 8 – Guns N' Roses – Comerica Park

Aug. 8 – Jason Mraz _ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Aug. 10 – Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer – Comerica Park

Aug. 11 - Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah – The Aretha

Aug. 11 – Dave Matthews Band – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 12 – Lindsey Stirling – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 – Detroit Summerfest – The Aretha

Aug. 13 – Lady A at the WYCD Hoedown – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 14 – Masego, Cory Henry and Alex Isley – The Aretha

Aug. 14 – Chris Tomlin, Kari Jobe & Bethel Music – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Aug. 15 – Counting Crows – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Aug. 15 – Gucci Mane & Rick Ross – The Masonic Temple

Aug. 15 – Kings of Leon – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 18 – Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle – The Aretha

Aug. 20 – Modest Mouse – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 – Louis the Child – The Masonic Temple

Aug. 20 – Pitbull & Iggy Azalea – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 21 – The Hisley Brothers and Chaka Khan – The Aretha

Aug. 21 – Daryl Hall & John Oates – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 22 – 105.9 KISS Block Party – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 – Maroon 5 – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 25 – Will Downing and Lin Roundtree – The Aretha

Aug. 26 – Boyz II Men & En Vogue – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Aug. 28 – CMG Takeover – Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 28 – Kem – The Aretha

Aug. 28 – King Crimson – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Aug. 29 – The White Concert – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Aug. 31 – Korn & Staind – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 1 – KISS – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 1 – Najee and friends - The Aretha

Sept. 2 – The Doobie Brothers – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 3 – Trippie Redd – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Sept. 3 – Jeezy and Fabulous – The Aretha

Sept. 4 – Brothers Osborne – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Sept. 5 – Maze & Frankie Beverly – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Sept. 8 – Kindred the Family Soul and Rahsaan Patterson – The Aretha

Sept. 9 – Il Divo – Fox Theatre

Sept. 10 – Andrew Schulz – The Fillmore

Sept. 10 – Flogging Molly & Violent Femmes – The Masonic Temple

Sept. 10 – Rauw Alejandro – The Masonic Temple

Sept. 10 – Dead & Company – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 10 – Quinn XCII & Chelsea Cutler – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Sept. 11 – Brad Paisley – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 11 – Erykah Badu – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Sept. 11 – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons – Fox Theatre

Sept. 12 – Alanis Morissette – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 12 – Parkway Drive - The Masonic Temple

Sept. 14 – Jonas Brothers – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 14 – TLC – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Sept. 15 – Incognito & Maysa – The Aretha

Sept. 16 – 311 – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Sept. 17 – Alan Jackson – Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 18 – Charlie Wilson – The Aretha

Sept. 18 – Blue October – The Masonic Temple

Sept. 18 – WRIF Fest with Rob Zombie – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 18 – Brett Eldredge – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Sept. 19 – State Champs – The Fillmore

Sept. 19 – Megadeath and Lamb of God – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 19 – Judas Priest – Fox theatre

Sept. 19 – Harry Styles – Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 20 – Jason Isabell – The Fillmore

Sept. 21 – Machine Gun Kelly with JXDN and KENNYHOOPLA – The Aretha

Sept. 22 – Primus – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Sept. 22 – Damien Escobar – The Aretha

Sept. 23 – Rod Wave – The Fillmore

Sept. 24 – Blackberry Smoke – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Sept. 24 – Keith Sweat & Johnny Gill – The Masonic Temple

Sept. 24 – NF – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 25 – Dance Gavin Dance – The Masonic Temple

Sept. 25 – Alice Cooper – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 26 – Rufis Wainwright & Jose Gonzalez – The Masonic Temple

Sept. 26 – Simple Plan & New Found Glory – The Fillmore

Sept. 28 – City and Colour – The Fillmore

Sept. 30 – Zac Brown Band – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Oct. 1 – NEEDTOBREATHE – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Oct. 1 – Blake Shelton – Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 2 – Slipknot – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Oct. 2 – Glass Animals – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Oct. 5 – J. Cole – Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 7 – Dierks Bentley – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Oct. 7 – Little Big Down – Fox Theatre

Oct. 8 – The Killers – Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 9 – No Limit Reunion Tour – Fox Theatre

Oct. 10 – The Millennium Tour – Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 10 – Angels & Airwaves – The Fillmore

Oct. 18 – The Front Bottoms – The Fillmore

Oct. 20 – St. Vincent – The Fillmore

Oct. 23 – Kip Moore – The Fillmore

Oct. 23 – Cody Johnson – The Masonic Temple

Oct. 28 – Midland - The Fillmore

Oct. 28 – Florida Georgia Line – Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 31 – Bleachers – The Fillmore

Nov. 1 – TECH N9NE – The Fillmore

Nov. 2 – The Monkees – The Masonic Temple

Nov. 6 – Brett Young – The Masonic Temple

Nov. 12 – Bad Religion & Alkaline Trio – The Fillmore

Nov. 20 – Kane Brown – Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 20 – West Coast Takeover – Fox Theatre

Nov. 20-21 – Billy Strings – The Fillmore

Nov. 26 – Theory of a Deadman – The Fillmore

Nov. 26 – Zeds Dead - The Masonic Temple

Nov. 26 – Joe Bonamassa – Fox Theatre

Dec. 3 – Dan + Shay – Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 5 – Andrea Bocelli – Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 27 – Shakey Graves – The Masonic Temple

Dec. 11 – Evanescense and Halestorm – Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 16 – 3 Chambers Tour – The Fillmore

Dec. 30 – Clutch – The Fillmore