Line dancing, hip-hop cycling and more. Check out these dance classes in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Grab those dancing shoes. There are a variety of dance classes in mid-Michigan. You can sweat it out with cardio dancing, groove to hip-hop cycling and shuffle and step during your favorite line dance.

Kick-N-Style Line Dancing

If you're looking to perfect your jazz boxes or just shake your booty on the dance floor, check out Kick-N-Style Line Dancing in Charlotte.

"We just do a lot of line dancing. This is cardio base so it's a lot more energy we put into it than just your average line dancing," said dance instructor Susan Fhaner.

Adam Fakult, WYSM, Jan. 2022 Kick-N-Style Line Dancing at the barn



Fhaner started teaching dance eight years ago and has taught around 400 dances so far.

You can join her every Monday and Thursday night at The Barn in Charlotte and Siren's Bar on Jan. 11th. Learn a choreographed dance, vibe out to some great music and also learn some new moves you didn't think you could do.

"We have fun. We mess up. We laugh at each other. We joke around we enjoy it. So it's a workout without actually feeling like a workout. We have a lot of fun with it," Fhaner said.

Adam Fakult, WSYM, Jan. 2022 Kick-N-Style Line Dancing



Classes are open to everyone, and it's $10 per person. You must pre-register with Kick-N-Style before class.

"It's a good positive atmosphere. Everybody here Becomes a family. They all support each other very positive people so it's fun to come out. Just relieve your stress dance away," Fhaner said.

Dancing with the Nordés

In REO Town, you can exercise by accident and start dancing with the Nordés.

The dynamic duo used to teach classes outside but now they have landed their dream dance studio.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, Jan. 2022 Dancing with the Nordés



"We offer hustle classes or line dance classes depending on where you're from. We do it to contemporary hip hop, r&b, some jazz," dance instructor and owner David Nordé said.

They also offer beginning salsa, Detroit-style ballroom and hip-hop cycling. Which is like dancing on a bike.

Larry Wallace, WSYM, Jan. 2022 Hip-Hop Cycling class with Dancing with the Nordés



"Constantly moving, sometimes we get up and out of the saddle, right, some of the moves can be just going down, putting your head up, some can be just looking back, working the abs, some can be just working the arms as you're doing it," Nordé said.

You can get down with the Nordés classes Monday through Friday. Cycle classes are $20 and all other classes are $15. You can also purchase a membership for $50.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, Jan. 2022 David and Tiffany Nordé teaching a class



"It's meant to help people relax from all the other things that we're all experiencing with COVID and stress at work. And so this is supposed just the place to let your hair down. And enjoy your time," owner Tiffany Nordé said. "We have three rules. And that's to stay in your lane to make mistakes. And it's okay, like, this is where you're supposed to do that, and fake it till you make it and have fun."

Cardio Dancing at Ledge's Sweat Shop

And finally get ready to sweat it out and try cardio dancing at Ledge's Sweat Shop in Grand Ledge.

"Cardio dance, which is like Zumba. It's just a little bit more hip hop. Then the Latin's Zumba," said owner and cardio dance instructor Amanda Hengesbach. "It's like going out to the club but much less expensive. And, you know, you don't have to get all dressed up and all that stuff."

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, Jan. 2022 Amanda Hengesbach teaching a cardio dancing class at Ledge's Sweat Shop



One dance after another you'll do anything from jumping jacks to squats

"You try to incorporate not only dance moves but also some aerobic moves some core moves. And some strength moves, we don't really use weights, whether you can on some songs if you want, we have them available here that you can do," Hengesbach said.

She says the first time you come it might be a little nerve-wracking.

"Because you won't know the dances right away. And so a lot of times i tell people just concentrate either on your lower half or on your upper half. And just keep moving," Hengesbach said.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, Jan. 2022 Cardio dancing class at Ledge's Sweat Shop



And most importantly have fun. Ledge's Sweat Shop offers other fitness classes and drop-in classes are all $8 for adults. Students and kids from 10 -years old to high school are $5. Or you can get yourself a punch pass.

They also offer other fitness classes like a Pound, HIIT, Zumba Gold and Cardio and Sculpt.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook