Learn how EGLE is working to reduce waste in our landfills

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy- also known as EGLE- is dedicated to reducing waste that ends up in landfills. The department recently acquired grant money to renovate and update one of the recycling facilities in Grand Rapids, which will allow them to achieve their goal of recycling even more waste.

The facility's updates will allow people to dispose of chemicals, as well as increase the value of recycling glass and certain types of plastics.

While the recycling drop-off will be closed at the Wealthy Street location, there are 23 other companies that will allow people to drop off recyclables or pick up curbside. A list of locations can be found at reimaginetrash.org.

The recycling center's renovations are part of their overall goal to reduce waste in Kent County's landfills by 90 percent by 2030.

To learn more about how to help reduce landfill waste, head to reimaginetrash.org.

Also learn more about the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy at michigan.gov/egle.

