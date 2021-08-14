Lawyers of kidnapping plot suspect say FBI informant encouraged violent acts

Lawyers representing Adam Fox — one of the men accused in the alleged plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer — has filed new court documents in response to federal officials who say they should not disclose information regarding their informants.

Fox's lawyers are saying an informant known as "Big Dan" encouraged Fox to break the law on multiple occasions.

Documents claim "Big Dan" told Fox to "engage in acts of violence" toward the governor.

The defense lawyers also claim Fox did nothing illegal.

Furthermore, Fox's defense team is asking for information from informants' devices in an attempt to set up an entrapment defense.

View the new court documents here and here.