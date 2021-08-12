Lawfirm offers college scholarships to Michigan students

LANSING, Mich. — The Sam Bernstein Law Firm has developed the Sam Scholars program as a way to help current and prospective students across Michigan achieve their educational goals.

"In honor of our 50th anniversary, we will be giving away $50,000 in scholarships,” says Mark Bernstein of The Sam Bernstein Law Firm. "We are proud to offer this exciting opportunity in helping us achieve our goal of making higher education more accessible to Michigan students."

The scholarship is based on a 500 word essay and is open to high school seniors

More info can be found on the Sam Bernstein Sam Scholars website.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook