Law enforcement officials release "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign results

LANSING, Mich. — Law enforcement officials have released results from the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign conducted before and during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday.

Officers from 80 police departments, sheriff's offices and Michigan State Police increased patrols across the state with the goal of saving lives and decreasing crashes by stopping impaired drivers.

According to the release, preliminary reports indicate officers made 4,099 traffic stops, arrested 127 drunk drivers and 13 drivers under the influence of drugs. They issued 906 speeding citations and 35 seat belt citations. Officers also made 103 felony arrests and 309 misdemeanor arrests during the enforcement period.

“If you are impaired by any substance you shouldn’t drive. The goal of this campaign was to get dangerous drunk and drugged drivers off our roadways,” said Alicia Sledge, interim director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP).

It is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher in Michigan, although motorists can be arrested at any BAC level if an officer believes they are impaired.

The state's drunk driving law contains a zero-tolerance provision for drivers with certain illegal drugs in their system. The same penalties for drunk driving also apply to those convicted under the zero-tolerance drug provision.

Statewide, officers also witnessed an alarming number of vehicles traveling well above the posted speed limit.

“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” is supported with federal traffic safety funds provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and is coordinated by the OHSP.

