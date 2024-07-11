Lansing Community College gears towards training future auto workers on electric vehicles

A program at Lansing Community College is geared toward under served neighbors

The program has been in effect since July 8

Video shows one electric vehicle owner's excitement and groups looking to provide job opportunities

Derek Braswell's excitement for the auto industry's future is at full charge.

Two years ago, Braswell opened EVergetic Charging Spa on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Lansing as a way to jump on the electric vehicle trend.

PHOTO: DEREK BRASWELL USES BLINK CHARGING MOBILE APP AS HE CHARGES HIS ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Daniel Valle

After city, state and federal leaders announced a $500 million grant to build more electric vehicles at GM Lansing Grand River Assembly, Braswell is looking forward to the future.



WATCH: EV SHIFT: $500M INVESTMENT WILL CONVERT LANSING GRAND RIVER ASSEMBLY PLANT

EV SHIFT: $500M investment will convert Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant

"It's very exciting," Braswell said. "I have the patience to wait for the full implementation of EVs."

Over at Lansing Community College, leaders are also taking advantage of the nationwide investment into EVs.

A $230,000 grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation allowed LCC to green light an EV battery training program.

The program creates boot camps for entry level positions in EV battery warehouses according to Lee Gardner, director of LCC's job training center.

Gardner says the program began July 8 over at the Ingham County Jail where more than 50 inmates applied for the six-month program.

But Gardner says only a few will earn the opportunity to be certified.

"The most qualified 15 inmates are going to go through an in-person boot camp to become certified logistics associates," Gardner said.

The plan, Gardner says, is to expand the program in January to help under served and unemployed neighbors. LCC is jump-starting the program by reaching out to inmates and immigrants.

"We're partnering with St. Vincent Catholic Charities as well as the Refugee Development Center to get the right populations in those programs," Gardner said. "Then we're going to offer it to the general public.

Michigan Capital Area Works is partnering with LCC and Michigan State University to bring the right candidates to their respective training programs.

CEO Carrie Rosingana says it all amounts to a big benefit for our neighborhoods.

"It's ogoing to help our people to be able to make those investments right here in the jobs that we'll have," Rosingana said. "There's a lot of manufacturing pride."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to the In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook