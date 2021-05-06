Lake Express Ferry announces launch of 2021 travel season

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — The Lake Express Ferry will make daily crossings on Lake Michigan again starting May 7.

The high-speed ferry announced the launch of its 2021 travel season on Wednesday.

Starting May 7, the Lake Express Ferry will offer four daily crossings between Milwaukee and Muskegon.

The 2020 travel season was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the company says this year’s travel season launch is moving full-speed ahead with a few precautions.

Credit: TMJ4

Passengers will be asked to complete a series of self-assessment questions prior to arriving on site, wear face coverings and follow social distancing measures.

“We’re hearing from travelers that they’re eager to get back to places and activities they missed last year,” said Aaron Schultz, senior vice president at Lake Express. “Early bookings have been very strong and in line with 2019 levels.”

Lake Express is planning some travel specials including:

Kids Ride Free: kids under the age of 18 are able to ride free between June 17 and Sept. 6 when accompanied by a paying adult.

Motorcycles Ride Free: normal motorcycle fares will be waived with a paid adult passenger fare between May 7 and June 16, and Sept. 7 and October 25.

You can purchase tickets and get more information about the upcoming travel season by calling (866) 914-1010 or visiting the Lake Express website.

