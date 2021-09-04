Watch
Labor Day Weekend Boating Forecast: High waves and dangerous swimming

South Haven waves hit spectators on pier
Posted at 8:37 AM, Sep 04, 2021
(WSYM) — With Labor Day weekend here, all eyes are on the lakeshore! The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a Beach Hazards Statement and Small Craft Advisory from Saturday until Monday. Strong winds along the lakeshore are expected each day of Labor Day weekend, leading to high wave heights and potentially dangerous swimming conditions.

Lakeshore Forecast - Labor Day Weekend.png

Southerly winds are anticipated on Saturday, with wave heights between two to five feet. The south sides of piers will be the most dangerous for swimming.

The winds will shift on Sunday, becoming more northwesterly. Wave heights between three to five feet are expected on Sunday and Labor Day. On these days, the north sides of piers are the places to be the most cautious.

Whether you are boating, swimming, or simply walking on the pier, it is important to use caution this weekend. High wave heights could lead to waves washing over the pier, which could potentially sweep walkers in.

For your latest West Michigan forecast, stay tuned with FOX 17.

