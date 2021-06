Know the Law – “Three Free” Weekend

Posted at 5:12 PM, Jun 13, 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two weekends every year, Michigan observes “Three Free” Weekends, offering perks for those grabbing a fishing pole, riding off-road vehicles (ORVs), or visiting state parks. Grand Rapids personal injury lawyer, Tom Sinas, provided an overview of these special weekends, including the laws and safety rules that apply to ORVs in Michigan in preparation for this year’s “Three Free” weekends.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.