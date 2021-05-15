Know the Law: Family-Provided Attendant care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Last summer, changes to Michigan’s auto no-fault law went into effect, allowing consumers to choose varying levels of medical coverage on their insurance policy. This July, the third phase of major changes to Michigan’s auto no-fault law will be going into effect.

One area that will be significantly impacted by these upcoming changes is a cap on reimbursement for family-provided attendant care. Attorney Tom Sinas explains what this will mean for auto accident victims and their families under the new law.