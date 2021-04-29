Kevin: 'I’m looking for just a Dad, and I want him to be funny and…fun'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Kevin – a 14-year-old foster child who has been waiting to be adopted since June of 2016 – is ready for a father figure in his life.

“I'm looking forward to spending time with family. I'm looking for just a Dad, and I want him to be funny and I want him to be fun. Like just play basketball or just play chess,” Kevin said.

Kevin is in 9th grade, and likes playing video games, board games, sports, and listening to any type of music.

“I am kind. I think I'm funny. I like to do basketball,” said Kevin describing himself.

He’s a big fan of living in the Mitten State and doesn’t want to move away.

“My favorite subject is math, it's pretty easy. School is important to me because I need to finish school to go to college. I'm going to be a successful adult,” he said confidently.

The Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange says Kevin would like a single male parent, a single female parent, or a mom and a dad.

“He can be shy with some new people but does well once he knows that you’ll be around,” said a person who is close to him.

If you’d like to learn more about Kevin, click here.

If you’d like to adopt Kevin, call the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at (800)589-6273.

