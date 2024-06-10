Keeping furry friends safe: National Pet Preparedness Month

LANSING, Mich. — June is National Pet Preparedness Month.

Recent natural disasters forced people out of their homes, reminding neighbors how important it is to be prepared for an unexpected incident.

Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security encourage Michiganders to create an emergency preparedness kit for their pets in case of an emergency or disaster.

The kit should include:



Pet food, water, and bowls

Pet carrier, leash, and collar

Photo of your pet or ID and a photo of you with your pet

Immunization records, veterinary medical records, and pet medications

First Aid Kit, including items such as antibiotic ointment, bandage tape and scissors, cotton bandage rolls, latex gloves, tweezers, and flea and tick prevention

Contact list of pet-friendly hotels, veterinarians, and out-of-town friends and family

Toy and sanitation bags

