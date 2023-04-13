KDPS: Police arrest man accused of threatening WWMT with bomb

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Someone threatened News Channel 3 WWMT with a bomb Thursday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

KDPS tells us someone walked into News Channel 3 Thursday afternoon claiming to have a bomb in his backpack.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said just before 4 p.m. that bomb techs and special agents with the Grand Rapids field office are responding to the threat.

@ATFDetroit Grand Rapids FO bomb tech’s & Special Agents are responding to bomb threat @wwmtnews Follow lead agency @KalPublicSafety for further updates. pic.twitter.com/9tXdSCEwzK — ATF Detroit (@ATFDetroit) April 13, 2023

WWMT says employees evacuated the building around 2 p.m. Thursday.

News Channel 3 sent out an updated tweet just after 4:15 p.m. Thursday saying that officers are negotiating with the man inside the building.

Officers are negotiating with a man inside News Channel 3 claiming to be armed with a bomb.https://t.co/zpoU1iUzvO — News Channel 3 WWMT-TV (@wwmtnews) April 13, 2023

As of 4:30 p.m., KDPS says officers were still negotiating with the person who made the threat.

WWMT says the man came out with his hands up and the situation was resolved peacefully Thursday afternoon.

Officers confirmed to FOX 17 that the man is under arrest.

KDPS says the bomb squad is still inside WWMT's building and currently searching for explosives.

Police are asking people to continue avoiding the area while they investigate.

** This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew headed to the scene to bring you updates. **

