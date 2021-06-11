Kayaking, splash pads, and fishing: Here are some water activities you can enjoy in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Grab your swimsuits and sunscreen! There are a lot of water activities you can enjoy with your family right here in mid-Michigan.

Interested in kayaking on a lake, running through a splash pad or fishing? We've got some details.

MSU Sailing Center

If you're looking for fun activities on the water you might want to check out the MSU Sailing Center. Located in Haslett on Lake Lansing it offers a variety of things for you and your family.

"We offer rentals, for kayaks, canoes, paddleboards, and then we also have sailboats that are available to our members who have taken our sailing class," said Sailing Center Facility Manager Scott Petritz.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, June 2021

Petritz says, in a normal summer, they have learn to sail classes, but they're booked for this season.

The family-friendly facility still has ways for you to get out on the water together. They have tandem kayaks and canoes that can hold two to three people.

"From when you walk in, we will get you sized in a life jacket and give you a rundown on some areas of the lake to paddle, some basic paddling techniques," Petritz said.

They also keep an eye on you while you're out on the water with their safety boats and have COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Canoes rentals start at $10 an hour, kayaks are $15 an hour and standup paddleboards are $18 dollars an hour. They also offer memberships. Petritz says there is a minimum rental of an hour and then they can prorate it every 15 minutes after that so you can stay out on the water as long as you like.

Free Fishing

Grab your fishing pole and bait and head to the water. This weekend the state of Michigan is letting you fish without a fishing license.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says you can fish in both inland waters and the Great Lakes.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, June 2021

All other fishing regulations still apply, like the size of fish you can keep and the types of bait and nets you are able to use.

The free fishing weekend is only for June 12 and 13. Afterward, those 17-years and up must purchase a license to be able to fish in Michigan. The Michigan DNR says adults helping minors fish must also be licensed.

Splash Pad at Hawk Island County Park

It's getting hot outside so why not take the little ones to run through the splash pad at Hawk Island County Park.

Located near the beach house, it has fifteen features that will splash, spray, and dump water on you.

Madison Brown has been coming to Hawk Island since she was little and now she brings her daughter out there to enjoy the fun.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, June 2021

"She has a blast. She loves it. She loves meeting new kids and being able to run free and see mom," Brown said. "It's nice that it is made for a family environment."

The splash pad also offers lounge chairs for you to relax on and large shade kites. Children under the age of 12 must be supervised.

The park has a vehicle entrance fee of $3 for Ingham County residents and $5 for non-residents.

Other Water Activities

And if you just want to take a dip in the water you can head to the beaches at Burchfield Park, Hawk Island and Lake Lansing.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, June 2021

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook