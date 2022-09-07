Watch Now
Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion

Meg Kinnard/AP
A woman supporting abortion-rights holds a sign outside the South Carolina Statehouse on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Protesters clashed outside a legislative building, where lawmakers were taking testimony as they consider new restrictions on abortion in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning of Roe v. Wade. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Wednesday struck down Michigan's 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it.

Judge Elizabeth Gleicher of the Court of Claims said the law, long dormant before U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, violates the Michigan Constitution.

Separately, the Michigan Supreme Court still is considering whether to place a proposed amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot that would add abortion rights to the state constitution.

The 1931 law makes it a crime to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger.

“A law denying safe, routine medical care not only denies women of their ability to control their bodies and their lives — it denies them of their dignity,” Gleicher wrote. “Michigan's Constitution forbids this violation of due process.”

Gleicher suspended the law in May with an injunction.

