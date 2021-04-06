Watch
Judge: School violated rights of Christian student group

Posted at 7:32 PM, Apr 06, 2021
DETROIT (AP) — A federal judge says the constitutional rights of a Christian student group were violated by a Detroit university.

The ruling came in a dispute between Wayne State University and InterVarsity Christian Fellowship.

In 2018, Wayne State objected to certain leadership rules as discriminatory and declined to recognize the group as a registered student organization.

Wayne State reversed that decision, but the lawsuit continued.

Judge Robert Cleland says no religious group can be turned into an outsider on campus simply because it requires leaders to believe in the group's cause.

Wayne State says it already has granted everything that InterVarsity requested.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
