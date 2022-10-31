Judge announces Christopher Schurr will stand trial for death of Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The former Grand Rapids police officer charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya will head to trial.

Christopher Schurr will stand trial for the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya, Judge Nicholas Ayoub announced Monday morning.

Schurr is accused of shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop in April. A months-long investigation resulted in a second-degree murder charge against Schurr.

An internal investigation at Grand Rapids Police Department ended with Schurr being fired.

The preliminary examination for Schurr started Thursday, October 27. A small group of protesters has been present through the two-day hearing, supporting both the defense and prosecution.

The preliminary exam is meant to show that there is enough probable cause to go to trial. Monday morning, Judge Ayoub announced there was enough probable cause to bound the case over to Circuit Court.

A jury will now be tasked with determining if Schurr's use of force was justified in the fatal shooting of Lyoya.

Attorneys Ven Johnson and Ben Crump, who co-represent the Lyoya family in a civil lawsuit, released a statement after the judge announced his decision, saying, “The case will now rightfully move to trial, which is the next step in our pursuit for obtaining full and complete justice for the murder of Patrick Lyoya. Our legal team will continue to fight to ensure former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr and the City of Grand Rapids are held accountable for his actions.”

