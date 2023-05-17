John Ball Zoo pygmy hippo attacks, kills sitatunga ahead of exhibit opening

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chopper, a male sitatunga and new addition to John Ball Zoo, died suddenly Tuesday when the zoo’s new pygmy hippo, Jahari, attacked and killed him.

John Ball Zoo made the announcement Tuesday evening.

Chopper was supposed to be part of the zoo’s new multi-species habitat featuring pygmy hippos.

The zoo says staff members completed successful visual introductions between Chopper and Jahari over the last month.

When trained animal care staff tried a controlled introduction Tuesday, they say Jahari attacked Chopper suddenly.

“This sad incident reminds us that despite enormous cautionary measures taken by zoo staff over the last several weeks, the behavior of wild animals can be unpredictable,” Peter D’Arienzo, John Ball Zoo’s CEO, said.

Zoo staff separated the two animals immediately.

They tried to save Chopper, but efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

“At John Ball Zoo, providing world-class care for our animals is our number one priority, and we are deeply saddened by the loss of Chopper, who was loved by all the staff that cared for him and who are today grieving this loss,” D’Arienzo added.

The zoo says it will complete a full review of the incident, consistent with its animal care protocols and procedures.

This tragedy comes ahead of “Hippopalooza” which is scheduled to run Friday, June 2- Sunday, June 4.

The three-day event aims to celebrate the opening of the zoo’s new, state-of-the-art pygmy hippo exhibit with live music, animal activities and specialty food.

Here's the full statement issued by the John Ball Zoo Tuesday night.

Peter D'Arienzo, CEO of John Ball Zoo

