Jim Henson exhibition at Henry Ford Museum features iconic puppets, costumes

(WSYM) — The Jim Henson Exhibition will be on display at the Henry Ford Museum this summer.

The traveling exhibition opens June 5 through Sept. 6 and is a version of the Museum of Moving Image's ongoing exhibition on permanent view in New York City.

The museum says the Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited explores Henson’s work for film and television and his transformative impact on popular culture.

It reveals how Henson and his team of builders, performers, and writers brought to life the worlds of The Muppet Show, Sesame Street, Fraggle Rock, The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth, and much more. It also includes material from Henson’s experimental film projects and his early work.

The exhibition features a broad range of artifacts related to Henson’s career, including more than 20 puppets, character sketches, storyboards, scripts, photographs, film and television clips, behind-the-scenes footage, iconic costumes, and interactive experiences that allow visitors to try their hand at puppeteering on camera and designing a puppet character.

Highlights include a Kermit the Frog puppet from 1978; handwritten scripts from Henson’s first television series, Sam and Friends (1955-1961); a clip from his Academy Award–nominated experimental film Time Piece (1965); Jen and Kira puppets from The Dark Crystal (1982); familiar Sesame Street puppets including Grover, Ernie, Bert, and Count von Count; plus costumes from Labyrinth (1986).

The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited is free with membership or admission to Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation.

