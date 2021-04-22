Jason is hoping to be adopted by “a nice caring family.”

DETROIT, Mich. — If you like sports or being outdoors, you’ll have a lot in common with Jason.

“Hi, my name's Jason. I'm 15. I'm in 9th grade,” said Jason introducing himself on camera.

Jason – who is currently in foster care -- has been waiting to be adopted since January of 2021.

“He's a really outgoing kid. He likes to play outside. He likes to do puzzles. He's real energetic. And his friends would describe him as goofy and likes to joke around,” said a foster care worker.

“I'm funny, I'm smart, I'm a pretty good kid. I do good in school and I do my chores,” said Jason describing himself.

“He's not a really picky kid. He's willing to try anything and he's very adventurous. So, traveling to parks, to gyms, he finds happiness in everything,” the worker explained.

“I like to go outside. I also like to do sports. I play video games and listen to music,” Jason said. “Basketball, football. I also like to play kickball.”

He’s a big animal lover. So, if you’re a family with pets, that’s certainly a plus.

When it comes to his future, Jason is thinking about going into the military.

“My stepdad was in the Navy,” said Jason.

His workers is looking forward to the family who will adopt Jason one day.

“I hope that Jason finds a family that is meaningful to him, that can provide him good structure and give him the life that any kid would hope for,” she said.

What kind of family is he dreaming of?

“I would say a nice caring family. It doesn't matter their gender or race. I take good care of people,” Jason said.

If you’d like to learn more about Jason, click here.

If you’d like to adopt Jason, call the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at (800)589-6273.

If you’re not able to adopt, you can still help!

