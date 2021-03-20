Jailed Holland restaurant owner's lawyer speaks out

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland restaurant owner Marlena Pavlos-Hackney remains behind bars this morning after being arrested for violating state COVID-19 policies.

Her lawyer spoke with FOX 17's Savannah Fish Saturday morning to update what steps they're taking to release her from jail.

Supporters of Pavlos-Hackney started gathering outside Marlena's Bistro and Pizzeria early Saturday morning, with plans for a car rally later in the day. A Go-Fund-Me was also created in support, and has already raised over $100,000. You can see the Go-Fund-Me here.