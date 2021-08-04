Iowa man charged with traveling to Michigan for child sexual assault attempt

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — An Iowa man is being kept in custody after being charged in connection with traveling to Grandville to sexually assault someone he thought was a 12-year-old girl.

During Dennis Patrick Reid’s hearing Wednesday morning, the court said he could be a danger to others based on information in a criminal complaint that accuses him of traveling between states to try to have sex with a minor.

Scott Bauer, the Homeland Security special agent writing the complaint, wrote that on or about July 29, Reid would drive to Grandville with the belief that he would be engaging in sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old girl.

Reid began communicating with the special agent, who was undercover, back in May on Motherless.com, according to the complaint.

Bauer received a private message from Motherless.com user Daddyshere_2012, who identified himself as a 46-year-old man from Iowa.

The two talked about incest, sex and being “open minded,” with Reid allegedly saying age didn’t matter “and who better to teach them then mom and das.”

Bauer says he told Reid he was the mother of a 12-year-old girl named Jill, and that Reid later said he has a 20-year-old daughter and “would have loved to have taught my daughter.”

At Reid’s suggestion, the conversation moved to Tox, where the “vast majority” of the rest of the special agent’s communication with him occurred.

According to the complaint, Reid said he had previously been in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl who was the daughter of a friend who lived near him at the time.

Reid said he “taught her oral, and how to relax and enjoy her body and her partner.” He would later say he maintained a two-year relationship with this girl and still kept in contact with her and her mother, and that the girl is now 18 years old and sends him “naughty pics.”

According to Reid, the girl and her mother now live in Arizona but visited Iowa in 2020.

He also told the undercover agent that he and this girl had a pregnancy scare when she was 15 years old, and that the girl told him she had been attracted to him since she was 10 or 11 years old.

“Wish I would have known lol,” Reid added.

Bauer and Reid discussed on May 27 “teaching” the agent’s persona’s 12-year-old daughter.

Reid planned to drive to Michigan from Iowa after work on July 29 and get a hotel room for that evening, saying he was a rewards member with Best Western.

On the morning of July 30, Bauer and Reid planned to meet for a cup of coffee at Russ’ Restaurant in Wyoming, after which Reid would follow Bauer home to where the 12-year-old girl would be waiting.

Reid planned to stay through Sunday, Aug. 2 and engage in sexual conduct with the 12-year-old throughout the weekend. He also discussed coming back to Michigan during the weekend of Aug. 13 to do the same, according to the complaint.

Court documents show Reid was nervous about the meet-up being a sting, saying he had had a nightmare about being arrested.

Reid is charged with coercing or enticing a minor to engaged in a criminal sexual activity or attempting to do so, as well as interstate travel to engage in a sexual act with someone under the age of 18 or attempting to do so.

During his Wednesday morning hearing in Grand Rapids federal court, Reid waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the court discussed his detention, deciding he should be kept in custody.

Future court dates have not been set as of Wednesday afternoon.

Read the full criminal complaint here:

Iowa man charged with criminal sexual assault by WXMI on Scribd