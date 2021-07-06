Ionia city officials say Pride flag exempt from permit requirement

IONIA, Mich. — Ionia city officials who previously said a local business owner needed a permit to fly a Pride flag now say they had “mistakenly classified” the flag.

RELATED: Pride flag complaints against Ionia County business stir controversy

The city’s attorney conducted a legal review and determined that because YCD Electronics CEO Andrew Mourer’s flag is less than 16 square feet, it’s exempt from needing a permit as a temporary sign.

City Manager Precia Garland told Fox 17 on Tuesday that Mourer has been notified about the news and that they’ve apologized to him for the inconvenience.

“The legal review further identified several concerns and areas lacking specificity with the city’s sign ordinance as currently written,” Garland added. “We will be reviewing those areas and looking to draft changes that will make things clearer and consistent for all.”