Investigation underway after man shot in Lansing, according to police

LANSING, Mich. — A man is recovering after being shot at a Lansing home Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a home in the 1500 block of Ballard Street around 3:45 PM.

Officers found a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Man shot in Lansing

The Lansing Fire Department rushed him to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

Police are actively investigating what led to the shooting and are looking for possible suspects.

Anyone with information about this case is being asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600 extension 5 or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.