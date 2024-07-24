Investigation underway after car crashes into Lansing home

LANSING, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a vehicle crashed into a Lansing home just before midnight on Tuesday, July 23.

The Lansing Fire Department tell us that just around 11:30 pm they got a call that a vehicle had hit a house on the 100 block of West Miller Road.

We’re told that two people were able to get out of the car safely.

Officials did say that one person was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The home is a vacant house, so no one was inside at the time of the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

