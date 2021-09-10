Interfaith leadership council teaches power of diversity

(WSYM) — Religion, race, and culture were some of the many things that got scrutinized post 9/11, a tragedy that not only impacted Americans but changed the world.

Here in Michigan things were no different. Arabs, Muslims, Sikhs, and other minority groups faced bigotry, hatred, and, in some instances, lives were even lost due to the lack of awareness.

Society faced the ultimate question: How do we fight Islamophobia?

To tackle that and to bridge the divide a multi-faith organization was created to help people from different walks of life to come together and understand the power of diversity.

The Interfaith outreach official at Islamic Center of America in Dearborn, Eide Alawan says the Interfaith Leadership Council of metro Detroit did everything possible for people to know all about Islam and its followers, Muslims. The council did presentations and held interactive sessions at mosques among other initiatives.

Meanwhile, Steve Spreitzer, the President, and CEO of Michigan Round Table says Religious Diversity Journeys is one of the many programs launched by the council that has been instrumental in introducing students to faith and cultures different from their own.

As for what is the best tool to fight racism, bigotry, and hatred today? Both, Steve and Eide believe it is diversity. By getting to know people who are different from you either in race, religion or even culture will only bring people closer and help reinforce acceptance of being different but still humans.