Ingham County's most dangerous intersections revealed for 2024

INGHAM CO., Mich. — Ingham County neighbors should exercise extra caution at these 10 high-crash locations.

Lansing car accident attorneys have released their annual list of Ingham County's most dangerous intersections for 2024, highlighting areas where drivers should use extra caution based on Michigan State Police crash reports.

The data shows that approximately 30% of all fatal car crashes in Michigan occur at intersections each year, making awareness of these high-risk locations crucial for driver safety.

The following intersections recorded the highest number of crashes in 2024:



Saginaw Street at North Homer Street, Lansing Township - 66 total crashes, 4 injuries Grand River Avenue at North Howard Street, Lansing Township - 51 total crashes, 11 injuries Grand River Avenue at South Hagadorn Road, East Lansing - 47 total crashes, 5 injuries Grand River Avenue at US 127, Lansing Township - 44 total crashes, 7 injuries Grand River Avenue at North Clippert Street, Lansing - 42 total crashes, 9 injuries Jolly Road at Okemos Road, Alaiedon Township - 40 total crashes, 22 injuries Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at West Saint Joseph Street, Lansing - 36 total crashes, 16 injuries Okemos Road at West Grand River Avenue, Meridian Township - 35 total crashes, 5 injuries Jolly Road at South Cedar Street, Lansing - 34 total crashes, 11 injuries US 127 at I-496, East Lansing - 34 total crashes, 5 injuries

The intersection of Saginaw Street and North Homer Street in Lansing Township has held the top spot for four consecutive years.

Years of data analysis show that intersections with heavy traffic near freeways or retail businesses consistently appear on high-crash lists throughout Michigan.

The list was compiled by car insurance attorneys using information provided by the Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reporting Unit.

An intersection is defined as any road with a traffic signal, four-way stop or roundabout. The data includes any traffic accident reported within 200 feet of an intersection, including areas near freeways, on-ramps, off-ramps and service streets.

