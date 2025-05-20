Ingham County Clerk Byrum looking to become Michigan Secretary of State

LANSING, Mich. — Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D) is looking to become the state's next secretary of state.

"Barb Byrum for Secretary of State" has shown up on the Michigan Transparency Network website.

It says that "Barb Byrum for Secretary of State" expects to file electronically "per statute."

Byrum has served as Ingham County clerk since 2013. Before that, she served as a member of the Michigan House of Representatives from 2007 to 2012.

Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie has also thrown his hat into the ring for the state's top election official.

Current Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced she would be running for governor in 2026 back in January.