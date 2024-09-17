Ingham Co. Deputy hurt during arrest

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — A man has been arrested, accused of taking mail from mailboxes in Ingham County.

That’s according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

They tell us that around 4 am on Tuesday, September 17th, Deputies in the Delhi area were patrolling the area when according to them, they saw a suspicious subject near Featherstone Dr. and Kinglet Ct.

We’re told that the suspect tried to run off, but was arrested following a short struggle.

The suspect is only identified as a 29-year-old Eaton Rapids man.

An Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputy was treated at a local hospital for a shoulder injury.

No one else was hurt.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to the In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook