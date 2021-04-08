Immersive Van Gogh Experience coming to Detroit; here's how to sign up for tickets

An immersive Van Gogh experience that is widely known around the world is coming to Detroit. The experience in currently in Chicago and features floor-to-ceiling installations and projections.

"At Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Detroit, you will be immersed in Van Gogh’s works – from his sunny landscapes and night scenes to his portraits and still life paintings. The installation includes the Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), the Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889), and so much more," a description on the website reads.

The experience drew more than two million people in Paris and was also featured on the hit Netflix show "Emily in Paris."

There are more than 500,000 cubic feet on monumental projections animating Van Gogh's art.

Tickets are now on sale. The Immersive Van Gogh Experience will be at a secret venue in the heart of Detroit the location won't be announced until just before the exhibit opens. Those who purchase tickets will be notified by email. You can purchase tickets by clicking here. It does say it will be coming this summer.

Another Van Gogh exhibit is also coming to Detroit. "Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience" will kick off June 25 and will be at Detroit's TCF Center. The "unique multimedia experience" will feature over 300 iconic Van Gogh artworks. For tickets, click here.

For those who can't wait to see some Van Gogh, you can visit the Detroit Institute of Arts where there are several paintings.