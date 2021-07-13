I-75 remains closed in Troy after massive fuel tanker fire

TROY, Mich. — I-75 remains closed on Tuesday morning after a massive fuel tanker fire on Monday afternoon.

The highway is shut down on the southbound lanes at Square Lake, while the northbound lanes are closed at Rochester Road. You'll have to take Woodward Ave. to avoid the closure this morning.

It's not clear how long the highway will be closed, as MDOT will have to inspect the concrete.

PHOTOS: Fuel tanker fire shuts down I-75 in both directions in Troy

A preliminary investigation found that the tanker driver hit the center median wall of northbound I-75 near the Big Beaver Road overpass, and immediately caught fire.

At 1:15 pm, a fuel tanker truck struck the center median wall of northbound I-75 near Big Beaver Rd. Troy Fire Dept fought the tanker fire for several hours. I-75 remains closed in both directions as MDOT engineers investigate the fire damage. ➡️https://t.co/435MeX98TW pic.twitter.com/HG0mk2SOC8 — Troy Police Department (@TroyMI_Police) July 12, 2021

Firefighters were able to put out the fire after more than two hours. The driver of the tanker truck, a 46-year-old man from Saint Clair, was able to escape the crash and was alert on the scene but was taken by ambulance for medical treatment. He has minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Crews are assessing the damage. The freeway will stay closed until any damage can be assessed. MDOT says the freeway will be closed through Tuesday morning rush hour. Damage assessments haven't been made yet as the environmental cleanup is ongoing.

The Troy Police Department is handling the investigation. Videos and photos from viewers show the magnitude of the fire.

Photo from Ryan Baetens:

Ryan Baetens

This photo was taken by Noah Brancheau.

Viewer photo Stretches of southbound and northbound I-75 closed due to fuel tanker fire.

Tanker fire on I-75