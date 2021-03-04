Hudsonville Ice Cream giving away 25,000 free pints on Saturday

(WSYM) — Michigan-based Hudsonville Ice Cream is giving away 25,000 free pints of ice cream Saturday for Pint Day, and unveiling two new flavors.

On Saturday morning, Hudsonville will post details on how to claim one of 25,000 free pints on their social media channels: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The two new flavors are Caramel Coffee Chip, which mixes coffee ice cream and chocolate flakes, and Toasted Coconut, a dairy-free coconut-flavored ice cream with dairy-free chocolate-covered toasted coconut pieces.

“We created Pint Day because there needed to be a holiday to celebrate this popular ice cream container, and the special flavors we make that are only available in a pint,” said Rachel Messingschlager of Hudsonville Ice Cream. “Hosting a huge giveaway of 25,000 pints honors this holiday and gives us an opportunity to celebrate with our fans who continue to support Hudsonville after 95 years. Releasing new flavors is just the cherry on top of the celebration, and we hope our fans are just as excited as we are about these two highly requested, delicious flavors.”